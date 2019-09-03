Humana : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 3, 2019 (September 3, 2019)
Humana Inc.
500 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
(502) 580-1000
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Members of Humana Inc.'s (the "Company") senior management team are scheduled to meet with investors at various times between September 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019. During the meetings, the Company intends to reaffirm its guidance of approximately $17.97 in diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), or approximately $17.60 in adjusted earnings per common share ("Adjusted EPS"), in each case for the year ending December 31, 2019 ("FY 2019"). This guidance is consistent with the guidance issued in Humana's press release dated July 31, 2019. The date and time of presentations to investors are available via the Investor Relations calendar of events on Humana's website at humana.com.
The Company has included Adjusted EPS in this current report, a financial measure that is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that this measure, when presented in conjunction with the comparable measure of GAAP EPS, is useful to both management and its investors in analyzing the Company's ongoing business and operating performance. Consequently, management uses Adjusted EPS as an indicator of the Company's business performance, as well as for operational planning and decision making purposes. Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS follows:
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
FY 2019 Guidance
|
|
|
GAAP
|
~$17.97
|
|
|
Amortization of identifiable intangibles
|
0.40
|
|
|
Put/call valuation adjustments associated with 40% minority interest in Kindred at
|
|
|
|
Home
|
(0.77)
|
|
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP) - FY 2019 projected
|
~$17.60
|
|
|
|
|
HUMANA INC.
/s/ Cynthia H. Zipperle
Cynthia H. Zipperle
Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
Dated: September 3, 2019
