Humana : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

09/03/2019 | 07:55am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 3, 2019 (September 3, 2019)

Humana Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

001-05975

61-0647538

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

500 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)

(502) 580-1000

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

HUM

NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Members of Humana Inc.'s (the "Company") senior management team are scheduled to meet with investors at various times between September 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019. During the meetings, the Company intends to reaffirm its guidance of approximately $17.97 in diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), or approximately $17.60 in adjusted earnings per common share ("Adjusted EPS"), in each case for the year ending December 31, 2019 ("FY 2019"). This guidance is consistent with the guidance issued in Humana's press release dated July 31, 2019. The date and time of presentations to investors are available via the Investor Relations calendar of events on Humana's website at humana.com.

The Company has included Adjusted EPS in this current report, a financial measure that is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that this measure, when presented in conjunction with the comparable measure of GAAP EPS, is useful to both management and its investors in analyzing the Company's ongoing business and operating performance. Consequently, management uses Adjusted EPS as an indicator of the Company's business performance, as well as for operational planning and decision making purposes. Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS follows:

Diluted earnings per common share

FY 2019 Guidance

GAAP

~$17.97

Amortization of identifiable intangibles

0.40

Put/call valuation adjustments associated with 40% minority interest in Kindred at

Home

(0.77)

Adjusted (non-GAAP) - FY 2019 projected

~$17.60

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HUMANA INC.

BY: /s/ Cynthia H. ZipperleCynthia H. Zipperle

Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller (Principal Accounting Officer)

Dated: September 3, 2019

Disclaimer

Humana Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:54:01 UTC
