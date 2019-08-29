Humana : Takes Actions to Assist Those Who May be Impacted by Hurricane Dorian

Steps are intended to ensure the safety and health of Humana members, employees, employer clients, brokers and the community at large

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, announced today the actions it is taking to assist its members, employees and communities in Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

To help ensure the safety and well-being of all Floridians, Humana has launched a series of pre-storm actions, including:

Waived all requirements for primary care physician (PCP) referrals and prior authorizations for members in counties declared disaster areas.

Provided members with the same cost sharing they would receive from an in-network facility even if receiving care outside the network.

For members with a pharmacy benefit, suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations.

Opened up our toll-free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services beyond employees and health plan members to include any individual who may need help and support coping with the storm. Humana has counselors and Work-Life specialists available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-673-1154 (TTY: 711) to provide free, confidential assistance to anyone needing help and support in coping with the disaster and its aftermath.

Humana Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and TRICARE members with questions about services available to them should call the toll-free phone number on the back of their Humana ID card.

Providers who have questions or need assistance in coordinating care for Humana members should contact the Provider phone number on the back of the member’s ID card.

