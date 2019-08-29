Log in
Humana : Takes Actions to Assist Those Who May be Impacted by Hurricane Dorian

08/29/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

Steps are intended to ensure the safety and health of Humana members, employees, employer clients, brokers and the community at large

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, announced today the actions it is taking to assist its members, employees and communities in Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

To help ensure the safety and well-being of all Floridians, Humana has launched a series of pre-storm actions, including:

  • Waived all requirements for primary care physician (PCP) referrals and prior authorizations for members in counties declared disaster areas.
  • Provided members with the same cost sharing they would receive from an in-network facility even if receiving care outside the network.
  • For members with a pharmacy benefit, suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations.
  • Opened up our toll-free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services beyond employees and health plan members to include any individual who may need help and support coping with the storm. Humana has counselors and Work-Life specialists available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-673-1154 (TTY: 711) to provide free, confidential assistance to anyone needing help and support in coping with the disaster and its aftermath.

Humana Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and TRICARE members with questions about services available to them should call the toll-free phone number on the back of their Humana ID card.

Providers who have questions or need assistance in coordinating care for Humana members should contact the Provider phone number on the back of the member’s ID card.

About Humana:

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2019
