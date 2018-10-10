Humana : Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Achieves Highest Medicare Stars Quality Rating

Statewide plan receives 5-star rating for 2019

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of Tennessee’s leading Medicare health benefits companies, has achieved 5-stars – the highest possible rating – from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its Humana Gold Plus HMO Medicare Advantage plan.

The Humana Gold Plus HMO is offered in 50 counties throughout Tennessee.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition from CMS, and especially thankful to the more than 125,000 Medicare Advantage members in Tennessee who have placed their trust in us,” said Humana Regional President Doug Haaland. “We’re also grateful to the physicians who partner with us and our 600 employees across Tennessee who work tirelessly so that we can help our members achieve their best health and quality of life.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall star ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in five categories, including:

Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the health plan

Member complaints and changes in the health plan’s performance

Health plan customer service

CMS posts the updated ratings, prior to the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP), at www.medicare.gov. The AEP, for plans that are effective January 1, 2019, begins on October 15 and runs through December 7.

Receiving the 5-star rating also means that Medicare beneficiaries have the flexibility to switch to the Humana 5-star rated Medicare Advantage HMO plan at any time of the year, using certain guidelines, rather than being limited to the AEP.

Humana has been offering Medicare Advantage plans in Tennessee for more than 13 years. Most of their plans feature many health and wellness benefits at no additional cost, including a 24-hour nurse line, preventive care and screenings, and a health club membership.

People who are Medicare-eligible can find out more about Humana’s 2019 Medicare Advantage plans, including the 5-star HMO in Tennessee, by calling toll-free 1-800-213-5286 or visiting www.humana.com/medicare.

