HUMANA (HUM)
Humana : Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Achieves Highest Medicare Stars Quality Rating

10/10/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

Statewide plan receives 5-star rating for 2019

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of Tennessee’s leading Medicare health benefits companies, has achieved 5-stars – the highest possible rating – from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its Humana Gold Plus HMO Medicare Advantage plan.

The Humana Gold Plus HMO is offered in 50 counties throughout Tennessee.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition from CMS, and especially thankful to the more than 125,000 Medicare Advantage members in Tennessee who have placed their trust in us,” said Humana Regional President Doug Haaland. “We’re also grateful to the physicians who partner with us and our 600 employees across Tennessee who work tirelessly so that we can help our members achieve their best health and quality of life.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall star ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in five categories, including:

  • Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines
  • Managing chronic (long-term) conditions
  • Member experience with the health plan
  • Member complaints and changes in the health plan’s performance
  • Health plan customer service

CMS posts the updated ratings, prior to the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP), at www.medicare.gov. The AEP, for plans that are effective January 1, 2019, begins on October 15 and runs through December 7.

Receiving the 5-star rating also means that Medicare beneficiaries have the flexibility to switch to the Humana 5-star rated Medicare Advantage HMO plan at any time of the year, using certain guidelines, rather than being limited to the AEP.

Humana has been offering Medicare Advantage plans in Tennessee for more than 13 years. Most of their plans feature many health and wellness benefits at no additional cost, including a 24-hour nurse line, preventive care and screenings, and a health club membership.

People who are Medicare-eligible can find out more about Humana’s 2019 Medicare Advantage plans, including the 5-star HMO in Tennessee, by calling toll-free 1-800-213-5286 or visiting www.humana.com/medicare.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS organization and a stand-alone prescription drug plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

Y0040_TNHKCE6EN_M


© Business Wire 2018
