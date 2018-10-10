Humana : Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Achieves Highest Medicare Stars Quality Rating

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of Tennessee’s leading Medicare health
benefits companies, has achieved 5-stars – the highest possible rating –
from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its Humana
Gold Plus HMO Medicare Advantage plan.
The Humana Gold Plus HMO is offered in 50 counties throughout Tennessee.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition from CMS, and
especially thankful to the more than 125,000 Medicare Advantage members
in Tennessee who have placed their trust in us,” said Humana Regional
President Doug Haaland. “We’re also grateful to the physicians who
partner with us and our 600 employees across Tennessee who work
tirelessly so that we can help our members achieve their best health and
quality of life.”
The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans
nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with
five stars representing the highest rating. Star ratings are calculated
each year and may change from one year to the next.
CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and
health care providers to assign overall star ratings to plans. The
rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in five
categories, including:
-
Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines
-
Managing chronic (long-term) conditions
-
Member experience with the health plan
-
Member complaints and changes in the health plan’s performance
-
Health plan customer service
CMS posts the updated ratings, prior to the Medicare Advantage and
Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP), at www.medicare.gov.
The AEP, for plans that are effective January 1, 2019, begins on October
15 and runs through December 7.
Receiving the 5-star rating also means that Medicare beneficiaries have
the flexibility to switch to the Humana 5-star rated Medicare Advantage
HMO plan at any time of the year, using certain guidelines, rather than
being limited to the AEP.
Humana has been offering Medicare Advantage plans in Tennessee for more
than 13 years. Most of their plans feature many health and wellness
benefits at no additional cost, including a 24-hour nurse line,
preventive care and screenings, and a health club membership.
People who are Medicare-eligible can find out more about Humana’s 2019
Medicare Advantage plans, including the 5-star HMO in Tennessee, by
calling toll-free 1-800-213-5286 or visiting www.humana.com/medicare.
