HUMANA
Humana : and Vancouver Clinic Team Up in SW Washington to Provide Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Access to Two New Neighborhood Clinics

10/03/2018

Primary care designed to enhance patient experience for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries

Additional access to patient-focused primary care is coming to Clark County, Washington, thanks to Vancouver Clinic and Humana (NYSE: HUM) teaming up to add two primary care practices to Humana’s Medicare Advantage Plan network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005311/en/

Part of a new value-based relationship between Vancouver Clinic and Humana, the two new neighborhood clinics, operated by Vancouver Clinic, will accept all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Washington, as well as a new Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (for patients qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid) that will be available Jan. 1, 2019.

The first clinic is scheduled to open January 2019, located at 7809 NE Vancouver Plaza Drive in Vancouver. A second neighborhood clinic location will be added in the second half of 2019.

“Our community continues to grow and it’s really important that we provide care close to where patients live,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “The neighborhood clinics we are opening will bring healthcare resources closer to patients and will offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources who will help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person.”

To help its Medicare Advantage members achieve better health, Humana is adding these new Vancouver Clinic primary care practice locations to its network to improve access to care and quality of care.

“Vancouver Clinic has a long history of providing primary care to the residents of Vancouver and looking for ways to better meet the needs of the community and its patients. That is why we are excited to take our relationship from traditional to value-based care to better serve our members,” said Catherine Field, Intermountain Region President for Humana. “As people with Medicare age, they often have varying needs. Combining Humana’s strong Medicare capabilities and Vancouver Clinic’s long-standing focus on patient care allows us to offer primary care dedicated to meeting the needs of our members as they age.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2018, Humana has approximately two million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 130,000 Group members who are cared for by more than 52,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 3.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.

About Vancouver Clinic

Caring for people is our first priority and the driving force behind everything we do. Vancouver Clinic has served the community of Southwest Washington since 1936, and is the largest private, multispecialty clinic in Clark County. We currently offer five locations across Vancouver, Battle Ground and Washougal, and provide 40-plus medical specialties. Two primary care neighborhood clinics will open next year in Vancouver, as well as a new clinic in Ridgefield. For more information, visit www.tvc.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Humana is also Coordinated Care Plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Washington Apple Health program. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.


© Business Wire 2018
