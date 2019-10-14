Humana : to Provide Medicare Advantage Plans to Florida's State Retirees

Company one of five health plans selected to serve the state’s Medicare-eligible retirees

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), Florida’s largest Medicare Advantage provider by enrollment, has been selected as one of the health plans that will provide Medicare coverage to the state’s Medicare retirees beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

The state’s 2020 Medicare enrollment period runs from Oct. 14 – Nov. 1, 2019. During this time, State of Florida Medicare-eligible retirees and their eligible dependents can select their 2020 Medicare plan and may select a new Humana Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) Employer HMO plan that includes:

100% coverage for many preventive services and no plan deductible

$0 copay for primary care physician visits

$10 copay for specialist visits

Maximum out of pocket protections

Worldwide emergency coverage

Copayments for prescriptions with no coverage gap

Over the counter medication allowance - $50 each quarter through Humana Pharmacy

Membership at no cost in the SilverSneakers® health and fitness program, and

Virtual telehealth visits

Transportation; and

Coverage for routine podiatry and hearing services, including a $500 hearing aid allowance

“Humana has been proud to provide Medicare plans in Florida for more than 30 years, and we’re thrilled to serve the state’s retirees,” said Tim Snyder, Humana Senior Vice President Group Medicare. “We’re committed to providing superior service to those who worked hard on Florida’s behalf, and to expand our focus on increasing the health and well-being of all Floridians.”

Humana currently serves more than 2.2 million Floridians across the state through a variety of health plans and services, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicaid, commercial employer-sponsored plans, commercial dental and vision coverage, as well as TRICARE coverage for military, military retirees, and their families.

Humana also has a long-standing commitment to improving the health of communities across Florida. Since 2015, Humana has led and facilitated its Bold Goal population health program in Florida. Through its Bold Goal, Humana has partnered with Florida health care providers, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and employers to improve the health of Floridians 20% by 2020 and beyond. The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana, also has provided strategic community investments to charitable organizations in Broward County, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville to support health-focused programs.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

