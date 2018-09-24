Survey: Nearly One-Third of Seniors Don’t Feel Socially Engaged

Humana Launches Programming to Encourage Socialization, Group Activity during Active Aging Week

New findings from leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) show that nearly one-third (31 percent) of Americans aged 65 and older say they don’t feel socially engaged. However, a majority of respondents say it is important to establish social connections, including friendships (85 percent), companionships (61 percent) and romantic relationships (22 percent).

These data underscore the importance of focusing on seniors’ ability to connect with others, given the pervasiveness of social isolation. To address this need, Humana also announced today a new series of programming and events to help aging Americans embrace a healthy lifestyle. The events, offered in celebration of Active Aging Week (Sept. 23-29) and in partnership with SilverSneakers® nationwide, are designed to empower seniors to use the gym to strengthen both physical and social health, two important attributes for healthy aging. Active Aging Week celebrates the positivity of aging today by encouraging older adults to experience wellness activities and exercise in a safe and supportive environment, such as a gym tailored to aging Americans’ needs.

The survey also shows that the gym is a potential venue to establish new social connections, with 22 percent of survey respondents already going to the gym on a regular basis. While only 13 percent of survey respondents are currently using the gym as a place to make new social connections, 54 percent of single seniors actually indicate interest in meeting people there. This concept correlates with trends from younger generations, who are so comfortable with the concept that there is a collection of mobile apps to help foster social connections through fitness.

“Healthy aging is a group activity,” said Dr. Meredith Williams, Lead Medical Director at Humana. “Social isolation and loneliness can often impact health as much as physical attributes, which is why we want to inspire seniors to focus on whole-person health. Going to the gym is great but going with a friend can have even larger health benefits, given the social impact.”

“Social isolation has a measurable impact on physical and mental health, and older adults are often uniquely affected due to the loss of a spouse, adult children moving away, lack of transportation and a host of other reasons,” said Steve Janicak, Chief Growth Officer, Tivity Health. “Our SilverSneakers members thrive on the social connections they make through the program. We’re excited to partner with Humana during Active Aging Week to promote the social and physical benefits of exercise to more seniors.”

Humana’s Active Aging Week programming includes group wellness activities in locations across the country designed to create an environment for socializing while pursuing an active lifestyle. Events include outdoor classes, cooking demonstrations, free guest days and a special “Stoplight Social” for meeting new friends – or even someone special – by wearing green, yellow or red accessories to indicate willingness to make new connections.

About the Humana Quantitative Analysis

The quantitative survey includes 1,627 responses from U.S. adults aged 65 and older. Respondents represent a nationally representative sample based on age, gender, race/ethnicity and geographic region. The survey was conducted August 31 – September 6, 2018, and was designed to assess the ability of gym participation to drive social interactions and relationships in older adults.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers, by Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), is the nation’s leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Medicare beneficiaries through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or enroll, go to SilverSneakers.com or visit tivityhealth.com.

About Active Aging Week

Initiated in 2003 by the International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA), a professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, Active Aging Week takes place each year during the last week of September. The weeklong campaign calls attention to and wholeheartedly celebrates the positivity of aging today. It showcases the capabilities of older adults as fully participating members of society and spotlights the role models that lead the way.

Active Aging Week challenges society’s diminished expectations of aging by showing that, regardless of age or health conditions, adults over 50 can live as fully as possible in all areas of life—physical, social, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, vocational and environmental. The objective of the annual health-promotion event is to give as many older adults as possible the means to experience wellness activities and exercise in a safe, supportive environment. It also promotes the benefits of healthier, more active lifestyles across the life span.

