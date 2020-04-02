Humana : Announces Health Care Provider Initiative to Help Ease Financial and Administrative Stress During Coronavirus Pandemic

Log in
04/02/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced actions designed to help provide financial and administrative relief for the health care provider community facing unprecedented strain during the coronavirus pandemic.

First, Humana is implementing simplified and expedited claims processing, in order to get reimbursement payments to providers as quickly as possible and help ease their financial concerns.

In addition, the company is expanding its policy of suspending prior authorization and referral requirements, instead requesting notification within 24 hours of inpatient (acute and post-acute) and outpatient care. This is applicable for:

  • All providers (regardless of network affiliation) for patient care related to COVID-19.
  • In-network providers, for patient care not directly related to COVID-19.*

     

These policies are applicable for covered plan benefits under individual and group Humana Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial employer-sponsored plans. The company is taking these actions in response to the pandemic, and will reassess as circumstances change. Providers may visit https://www.humana.com/provider/coronavirus for more information.

“Humana is committed to supporting clinicians by providing practical solutions to help alleviate administrative burden and boost system viability during these extraordinary times,” said William Shrank, M.D., M.S.H.S., Humana’s Chief Medical Officer. “This initiative is of utmost importance to us in enabling health systems and the physician community to devote as much time and resources as possible to frontline patient care.”

The company’s announcement today is part of an ongoing effort to provide resources and assistance to providers and members affected by COVID-19. Humana also is:

  • Waiving the member responsibility for copays, deductibles or coinsurance associated with COVID-19 testing, including related visit costs in a range of clinical settings such as a physician’s office, urgent care center or emergency department.**
  • Waiving member responsibility for copays, deductibles or coinsurance related to the covered treatment of COVID-19, including inpatient hospital admissions.**
  • Waiving member responsibility for copays, deductibles or coinsurance for all telehealth services delivered by participating/in-network providers and accepting audio-only/telephone and audio-video visits for reimbursement.
  • Allowing early prescription refills, so members can prepare for extended supply needs – an extra 30- or 90-day supply as appropriate
  • Providing a member-support line with specially trained call center employees to help support members with specific coronavirus questions and concerns, including live assistance with telehealth.
  • Lifting administrative requirements for members infected with coronavirus and for all patients in settings where capacity is stretched by the needs of those infected by coronavirus. The change allows for unencumbered movement from inpatient hospitals to safe, medically appropriate post-acute care settings, including home health, long-term acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, etc.

* Exceptions include transplant and genetic procedures, as well as pharmacy coverage.

** For commercial employer-sponsored plans, includes fully insured and select self-funded plans.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.