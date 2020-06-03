Humana : Announces Support for Louisville to Help Rebuild and Unite City

Company commits $11.5 million and 160,000 employee volunteer service hours to advance healing, equity and a more united community

Today, Humana (NYSE: HUM) announced actions to support its hometown of Louisville in its efforts to address racial inequity and unite toward a stronger community.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our country’s history, and it will come down to the actions and commitments we make today that will position us for a better tomorrow,” said Bruce Broussard, President and CEO of Humana. “Caring for each other and respecting differences is who we are as a company, and we do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. At the core of our values is serving the communities in which we operate. The mission of our company has taken on particular significance in our hometown of Louisville that is reeling from the devastating loss of Breonna Taylor, protests and ensuing tragedies. This is a community that is already suffering the impact of COVID-19. There is a lot of work and healing to do to rebuild physically and emotionally.”

Among its commitments, Humana will:

- Donate $11.5 million focused on rebuilding, relief, equity and inclusion efforts in Louisville. Proceeds will support the health of the community, create greater health equity, and make the company’s hometown more inclusive and equitable for all.

- Contribute up to 160,000 employee volunteer service hours to help revitalize downtown Louisville and communities across the country.

- Partner with local health officials to further the impact of the company’s Bold Goal commitment to address and improve the underlying health disparities in Louisville.

- Continue to invest in the upskilling/reskilling of Louisville talent in partnership with other corporate partners.

As part of its $11.5 million commitment, Humana is donating $6.5 million to ensure the Louisville Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex located in Louisville’s west end reaches its finish line.

“The Sports and Learning Complex is about transforming a community that has suffered for far too long. It is about investing in ways that are responsive to the demands ringing loud and clear here in Louisville and across America. Through this project, we are cleaning up a brownfield, improving health outcomes and catalyzing economic development. We are not just helping to revitalize a community but the human spirit," said Sadiqa Reynolds, President & CEO of the Louisville Urban League.

In 2018 and 2019, Humana invested more than $9 million in Louisville’s non-profits, with $5 million dedicated to the west end. Through these investments and more announced today, Humana is showing its dedication to improving the quality of life in Louisville, including addressing the social determinants of health.

Humana employs nearly 13,000 associates in Kentucky—1,200 of whom reside in Louisville’s west end.

