Humana : Foundation Commits $50M to Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Efforts

Partnerships with community organizations will focus on immediate and long-term relief to help those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), today announced it will deploy $50 million in immediate short-term and long-term relief and partner with national and community service organizations to help those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. The commitment, the largest in the Foundation’s 38-year history, will be split between organizations that support essential workers, food security, behavioral health and community-based organizations (CBO).

The Humana Foundation will distribute $34 million of the $50 million commitment to the immediate short-term response efforts of service organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis. These service organizations and response efforts include support for:

The Humana Foundation will distribute $16 million of the $50 million commitment to long-term recovery and rebuilding support for service organizations helping battle COVID-19. These partnerships will focus on food security needs, holistic behavioral health services and supporting CBOs in their efforts to address intentionally social determinants of health needs in local communities across the country. Partnerships include March of Dimes and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

“As the COVID-19 health crisis continues throughout our country, it is exposing daily challenges for Americans, and many are struggling,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Chairman of the Board of The Humana Foundation. “With this funding, we will help individuals and communities address immediate needs related to health care, food and employment. And, long term, these resources will serve as a catalyst in building capabilities and community resiliency, and ultimately sustainable, long-term success.”

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and the Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005237/en/