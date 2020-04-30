Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Humana Inc.    HUM

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Humana : Foundation Commits $50M to Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Partnerships with community organizations will focus on immediate and long-term relief to help those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), today announced it will deploy $50 million in immediate short-term and long-term relief and partner with national and community service organizations to help those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. The commitment, the largest in the Foundation’s 38-year history, will be split between organizations that support essential workers, food security, behavioral health and community-based organizations (CBO).

The Humana Foundation will distribute $34 million of the $50 million commitment to the immediate short-term response efforts of service organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis. These service organizations and response efforts include support for:

  • Essential workers: Funds will go toward free and charitable health care clinics led by volunteer family physicians, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary equipment and services for those working on the front lines, including care providers, clinicians and nurses. Funding will also support the financial and employment development needs of other low wage essential workers, including home health and personal care aides and those working in public transportation, grocery store operations, manufacturing plants and homeless shelters. Partners include the American Nurses Foundation, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Louisville Urban League, National Domestic Workers Alliance and One Fair Wage.
  • Food security: Regional food banks, delivery services and pantries across the country are experiencing increased demand for basic food needs. Funds will help to sustain food bank operations and expand food resources to families nationwide. Increasing access to nutritious food lays a stronger foundation for healthy communities. Partners include Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and Share Our Strength.
  • Behavioral health: Due to the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus, experts are predicting people may feel increased levels of loneliness, anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Financial support in this area will help behavioral health organizations sustain their work helping young children and families manage mental hardships during this trying time and into the future. Support will also fund a national initiative to expand use of digital health technology to older Americans. Partners include Older Adults Technology Services and Volunteers of America.
  • CBOs: Community-based organizations are facing a greater strain, both financially and operationally, as their local communities deal with new challenges. Funds will provide financial assistance to nonprofit organizations in partnership with community foundations in Humana’s Bold Goal communities.

The Humana Foundation will distribute $16 million of the $50 million commitment to long-term recovery and rebuilding support for service organizations helping battle COVID-19. These partnerships will focus on food security needs, holistic behavioral health services and supporting CBOs in their efforts to address intentionally social determinants of health needs in local communities across the country. Partnerships include March of Dimes and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

“As the COVID-19 health crisis continues throughout our country, it is exposing daily challenges for Americans, and many are struggling,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Chairman of the Board of The Humana Foundation. “With this funding, we will help individuals and communities address immediate needs related to health care, food and employment. And, long term, these resources will serve as a catalyst in building capabilities and community resiliency, and ultimately sustainable, long-term success.”

To find out more about this donation, along with other ways in which The Humana Foundation is working to improve and sustain positive health outcomes, go to www.humanafoundation.org.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and the Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUMANA INC.
05:01aHUMANA : Foundation Commits $50M to Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Efforts
BU
04/29HUMANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04/29HUMANA : 1Q 2020 Humana Inc. Earnings Release
PU
04/29HUMANA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/29HUMANA : 1Q Profit Falls, Beats Revenue Forecasts
DJ
04/29HUMANA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29HUMANA : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Including Proactive Action..
BU
04/24HUMANA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24HUMANA INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/23HUMANA : 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 517 M
EBIT 2020 3 803 M
Net income 2020 2 167 M
Debt 2020 1 064 M
Yield 2020 0,64%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 49 861 M
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 405,56  $
Last Close Price 377,38  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA INC.2.96%49 861
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.15%272 527
CIGNA CORPORATION-4.22%72 848
ANTHEM, INC.-7.09%70 752
CENTENE CORPORATION5.25%38 321
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group