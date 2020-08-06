Log in
Humana Inc.

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
Humana : Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order in J.D. Power Pharmacy Study for Third Year in a Row

08/06/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has been named the best in Mail Order Pharmacy customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study. It’s the third consecutive year that Humana has received the prestigious honor.

The study ranks Mail Order Pharmacies in four categories: prescription ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness, prescription delivery, and customer service experience. Humana ranked highest in all four categories with an overall score of 904 out of 1,000.

The recognition is a testament to Humana’s Human Care approach to look at every facet of its customers lives, making the healthcare experience better, more personal and more caring.

“Receiving this award for three years in a row is an exceptional honor as we continually strive to put our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Scott Greenwell, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. “At Humana Pharmacy, we bring the pharmacy to our customers, providing them with an experience that’s both worry and hassle-free with medications delivered on time, right to their door. If our customers have questions about their medications, they can connect anytime, 24/7 with one of our 400 licensed pharmacists.”

Greenwell added, “Our expert pharmacists, nurses and state of the art technology ensure that safety and care are at the forefront of every customer experience, and we work to get the lowest possible cost for our customers’ ongoing prescription medications while also providing specialized expertise and savings for both chronic and more complex conditions. We are also grateful for our leadership team, technicians, and all of our support teams.”

For more information about Humana Pharmacy visit www.HumanaPharmacy.com. For more information about J.D. Power and the award visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information


© Business Wire 2020
