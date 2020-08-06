Humana : Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order in J.D. Power Pharmacy Study for Third Year in a Row

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has been named the best in Mail Order Pharmacy customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study. It’s the third consecutive year that Humana has received the prestigious honor.

The study ranks Mail Order Pharmacies in four categories: prescription ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness, prescription delivery, and customer service experience. Humana ranked highest in all four categories with an overall score of 904 out of 1,000.

The recognition is a testament to Humana’s Human Care approach to look at every facet of its customers lives, making the healthcare experience better, more personal and more caring.

“Receiving this award for three years in a row is an exceptional honor as we continually strive to put our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Scott Greenwell, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. “At Humana Pharmacy, we bring the pharmacy to our customers, providing them with an experience that’s both worry and hassle-free with medications delivered on time, right to their door. If our customers have questions about their medications, they can connect anytime, 24/7 with one of our 400 licensed pharmacists.”

Greenwell added, “Our expert pharmacists, nurses and state of the art technology ensure that safety and care are at the forefront of every customer experience, and we work to get the lowest possible cost for our customers’ ongoing prescription medications while also providing specialized expertise and savings for both chronic and more complex conditions. We are also grateful for our leadership team, technicians, and all of our support teams.”

For more information about Humana Pharmacy visit www.HumanaPharmacy.com. For more information about J.D. Power and the award visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

