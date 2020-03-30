Humana : Shares Up; Waiving Medical Costs Related to Coronavirus Treatment

By Michael Dabaie

Humana Inc. shares were up 6% to $313.78 in late morning trading.

Before the market opened, the company said it is waiving consumer costs for treatment related to Covid-19-covered services.

The provider of health insurance services had previously said that it would cover out-of-pocket costs related to coronavirus testing. Now, costs related to subsequent treatment for Covid-19, including inpatient hospital admissions, will be waived for enrollees of Medicare Advantage plans, fully insured commercial members, Medicare Supplement and Medicaid, Humana said.

The waiver applies to all medical costs related to the treatment of Covid-19, as well as FDA-approved medications or vaccines when they become available. Humana said there is no current end date and it will reassess as circumstances change.

Humana said it will cover member responsibility under the plan of benefits for Covid-19-related services whether treatment is delivered by in-network or out-of-network providers.

The company said it is also lifting administrative requirements for members infected with coronavirus and for all patients in settings where capacity is stretched by the needs of those infected by coronavirus. The company said it is waiving member cost-share for all telehealth services delivered by participating in-network providers and accepting audio-only telephone visits for reimbursement.

