Humana Up Over 15%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2015 -- Data Talk

Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $270.45, up $36.39 or 15.55%

-- Would be highest close since March 17, 2020, when it closed at $272.58

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 29, 2015, when it rose 20.31%

-- On Tuesday, Humana priced a $1.1 billion debt offering

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 9, 1993, when it rose 42.18%

-- Down 15.4% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2012, when it fell 20.45%

-- Down 26.21% year-to-date

-- Down 28.87% from its all-time closing high of $380.20 on Feb. 13, 2020

-- Up 2.88% from 52 weeks ago (March 27, 2019), when it closed at $262.89

-- Up 26.12% from its 52 week closing low of $214.43 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $273.13

-- Up 16.69% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 29, 2015, when it rose as much as 23.19%

-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

