Humana : and REACH Kidney Care Sign Care Coordination Services Agreement

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and REACH Kidney Care, a separate nonprofit affiliated with Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) focused on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) education and care management, today announced an agreement to provide kidney disease care coordination services to eligible Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The services are designed to help Humana members with kidney disease improve their health and quality of life through a more customized, integrated approach to care.

The collaboration, now in effect, is focused on early detection of CKD, slowing disease progression, and improving the patient experience by coordinating care in conjunction with a member’s primary care physician and nephrologist. REACH Kidney Care nurses, pharmacists, and dietitians will provide patient education about in-home treatment options, including home dialysis; and health and medication assessments.

“This partnership is part of Humana’s dedication to innovation, especially in meeting care challenges presented by the coronavirus. We’re committed to offering our members with kidney disease a modern, personalized strategy that provides synchronized care options,” said Amal Agarwal, M.D., Humana’s Vice President of Transformative Home Solutions. “This whole-person approach to treating chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease provides our members greater choice and flexibility in their care, including for some the option for in-home treatment.”

“We’re delighted to provide care management services through this agreement with Humana, as we mutually view each patient as an individual who deserves the best possible quality of life,” said Doug Johnson, M.D., DCI’s Vice Chairman of the Board and co-founder of REACH Kidney Care. “As a kidney health organization, we also share with Humana a devotion to changing the status quo and providing real solutions in caring for people with chronic kidney disease.”

It is estimated that in the United States, more than one in seven adults has CKD, with many unaware of their condition. Individuals with CKD have kidneys that cannot properly filter blood, causing waste and fluid levels that can be dangerously high. Management of CKD is complex, and failure to appropriately manage the condition may cause worsening health outcomes and considerable symptoms.

About REACH Kidney Care and Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Founded in 1971, DCI is the nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider addressing a person's kidney care needs from early detection, intervention, dialysis treatment, transplantation and end of life care. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, DCI operates more than 250 dialysis clinics in 28 states. DCI clinics offer in-center hemodialysis, home hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and support to 147 hospital programs around the U.S.

DCI founded REACH Kidney Care seven years ago with a primary goal to keep people off dialysis. REACH Kidney Care is a comprehensive kidney health management program. REACH Kidney Care provides strategies to manage and help delay the progression of kidney disease and provide education and care management to those transitioning into kidney failure. DCI started DCI Donor Services to save and enhance lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Because of the efforts of the team at DCI Donor Services, 724 people received a life changing transplant in 2019. Learn more about Dialysis Clinic, Inc., at https://www.dciinc.org, more about DCI Donor Services at https://www.dcids.org and more about REACH Kidney Care at https://www.reachkidneycare.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

