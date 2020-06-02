Log in
HUMANA INC.

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
Partners in Primary Care : Begins Major Three-Year Expansion with 20 New Centers

06/02/2020 | 08:07am EDT

The company will bring its comprehensive, senior-focused primary care centers to Las Vegas and Shreveport-Bossier City, La., and will significantly expand its Houston footprint

Partners in Primary Care announced today details of the first phase of its major three-year expansion project. The initial stage involves opening 20 new senior-focused primary care centers over the next year. The expansion includes two new markets, with plans to open eight primary care centers in Las Vegas, and two in the Shreveport-Bossier City, La. area. The company will also triple its Houston footprint with 10 additional centers.

Partners in Primary Care, a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is part of a family of senior-focused, primary care centers that deliver comprehensive, personalized care to 35,000 patients from many different Medicare Advantage health plans. Earlier this year, the company announced it had formed a joint venture with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe that is expected to more than double Partners in Primary Care’s footprint of senior-focused primary care centers over the next three years.

“We’re thrilled to see the communities we serve continue to embrace our dedicated approach to senior-focused health care, and we’re excited to bring our comprehensive, personalized primary care to more seniors,” said Renee Buckingham, president of Humana’s Care Delivery Organization. “We know this would not be possible without our dedicated team of clinicians and employees who work hard every day to help the seniors we serve live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives.”

Operating under an integrated, comprehensive, value-based care model, Partners in Primary Care offers a unique health care experience to seniors, many of whom live in underserved areas. All Partners in Primary Care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients, and care teams focus on creating personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health. This includes helping patients with social, behavioral and financial needs.

Partners in Primary Care currently operates 48 primary care centers located throughout Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Florida. This includes five centers in Houston, one of the 2020 expansion markets.

For more information on Partners in Primary Care centers, visit www.PartnersInPrimaryCare.com.

About Partners in Primary Care

Partners in Primary Care (Partners) is a primary care medical group practice operating centers in Kansas, Louisiana Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas under the Partners in Primary Care brand, as well as centers in Florida operated under the Family Physicians Group brand. Partners has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care to members of Medicare Advantage health plans. Partners is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. Partners has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at their centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. The management services organization for Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). For more information visit www.PartnersInPrimaryCare.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information


© Business Wire 2020
