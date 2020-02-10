Log in
HumanOptics AG: Correction of the expected earnings forecast for the current financial year 2019/2020

02/10/2020 | 10:55am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HumanOptics AG: Correction of the expected earnings forecast for the current financial year 2019/2020

10-Feb-2020 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Correction of the expected earnings forecast for the current financial year 2019/2020

Erlangen, 10 February 2020 - In the course of the ongoing preparation of the half-year financial report for the first six months of the financial year 2019/2020 of HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCR6), one of the leading technology companies in the manufacturing of high-quality implants for eye surgery, it is currently becoming apparent that the sales and earnings figures for the current financial year 2019/2020 will be below previous expectations.

With regard to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the company expects a loss of EUR -1,950 thousand instead of a loss of EUR -823 thousand. With regard to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the company assumes a loss of EUR -1,450 thousand instead of a loss of EUR -315 thousand.

This development results in particular from the decline in sales on the Chinese market for the current financial year (EUR -1,300 thousand compared to plan), which will strain the second half year. One of the main reasons for this divergence is the trade relations burdened by the corona virus epidemic.

Contact:

HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen

10-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 972097

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

972097  10-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=972097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
