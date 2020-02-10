DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

HumanOptics AG: Correction of the expected earnings forecast for the current financial year 2019/2020



Correction of the expected earnings forecast for the current financial year 2019/2020

Erlangen, 10 February 2020 - In the course of the ongoing preparation of the half-year financial report for the first six months of the financial year 2019/2020 of HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCR6), one of the leading technology companies in the manufacturing of high-quality implants for eye surgery, it is currently becoming apparent that the sales and earnings figures for the current financial year 2019/2020 will be below previous expectations.

With regard to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the company expects a loss of EUR -1,950 thousand instead of a loss of EUR -823 thousand. With regard to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the company assumes a loss of EUR -1,450 thousand instead of a loss of EUR -315 thousand.

This development results in particular from the decline in sales on the Chinese market for the current financial year (EUR -1,300 thousand compared to plan), which will strain the second half year. One of the main reasons for this divergence is the trade relations burdened by the corona virus epidemic.

