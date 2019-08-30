Log in
HUMANOPTICS AG

(H9O1)
HumanOptics AG: Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor

08/30/2019

HumanOptics AG: Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor

30-Aug-2019 / 19:04 CET/CEST

30-Aug-2019 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor

Erlangen, August 30, 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG ("Company"), a leading technology company for the production of implants for eye surgery, was informed by its current majority shareholder Medipart AG, Unterägeri/Switzerland, ("Medipart") that Medipart signed a share purchase agreement to sell its stake of 73.4% in the share capital of the Company to a Chinese investor today. The closing of the sale is subject to the fulfillment to customary closing conditions, including approvals by Chinese public authorities.

Contact:
HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Billardon Chief Executive Officer
Sonja Strauß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Schäfer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckhard Besuden Member-Supervisory Board
Ursula Schwarzmann Head-Sales Germany Area North-East
