HumanOptics AG: Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor

Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor Erlangen, August 30, 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG ("Company"), a leading technology company for the production of implants for eye surgery, was informed by its current majority shareholder Medipart AG, Unterägeri/Switzerland, ("Medipart") that Medipart signed a share purchase agreement to sell its stake of 73.4% in the share capital of the Company to a Chinese investor today. The closing of the sale is subject to the fulfillment to customary closing conditions, including approvals by Chinese public authorities.



