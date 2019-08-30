|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HumanOptics AG: Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor
30-Aug-2019 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Majority stake in HumanOptics AG to be sold to Chinese investor
Erlangen, August 30, 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG ("Company"), a leading technology company for the production of implants for eye surgery, was informed by its current majority shareholder Medipart AG, Unterägeri/Switzerland, ("Medipart") that Medipart signed a share purchase agreement to sell its stake of 73.4% in the share capital of the Company to a Chinese investor today. The closing of the sale is subject to the fulfillment to customary closing conditions, including approvals by Chinese public authorities.
Contact:
HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HumanOptics AG
|
|Spardorfer Str. 150
|
|91054 Erlangen
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
|E-mail:
|mail@humanoptics.com
|Internet:
|www.humanoptics.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCR6
|WKN:
|A1MMCR
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|866581
|
