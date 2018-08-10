Log in
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST INC (HCFT)

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST INC (HCFT)
08/09 10:02:02 pm
3.19 USD   -2.15%
12:11aHUNT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09HUNT FINANCE TR : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
08/07HUNT COMPANIES : Announces Pricing of $285 Million CLO
PR
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc : Five Oaks Investment Corp. to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE: HCFT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-38587420B68C5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18,3 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 13,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,78%
P/E ratio 2018 5,70
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 77,2 M
Technical analysis trends HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Flynn Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Larsen President
James Christopher Hunt Chairman
Wilson Pringle Operations Director
David J. R. Oston CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST INC-20.25%77
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.03%12 200
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-5.99%8 914
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP1.12%6 121
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.2.01%5 667
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC3.33%3 869
