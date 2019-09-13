Log in
HUNTER DOUGLAS : DIVESTS ITS METAL TRADING BUSINESS

09/13/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Rotterdam, 13 September 2019 - Hunter Douglas, the world market leader in window coverings (Luxaflex®) and a major manufacturer of architectural products, has agreed to sell its Chicago based Metal Trading business to a Management Group under the leadership of its long-time President, George Ribet.
The business had 2018 sales of USD 640 million which were not consolidated with Hunter Douglas' sales and has 35 employees. The business will be continued unchanged. Terms were not disclosed.

Hunter Douglas has its Head Office in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and a Management Office in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Group is comprised of 135 companies with 48 manufacturing and 87 assembly operations in more than 100 countries. Hunter Douglas employs about 24,000 people and had sales in 2018 of USD 3.6 billion.

The common shares of Hunter Douglas N.V. are traded on Amsterdam's Euronext and the Frankfurter Börse.

For further information:

Leen Reijtenbagh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +31 10 486 9582
E-mail : l.reijtenbagh@hdnv.nl
Website: www.hunterdouglasgroup.com

Disclaimer

Hunter Douglas NV published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:26:07 UTC
