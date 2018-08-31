Log in
HUNTER OIL CORP (HOILF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/29 09:08:23 pm
1.25 USD   --.--%
04:35pIIROC Trade Halt - Hunter Oil Corp.
NE
08/01Hunter Oil Agrees to Sell Oil and Gas Assets for USD $21.35 Milli..
NE
06/28Hunter Oil Provides Update on Operations
NE
IIROC Trade Halt - Hunter Oil Corp.

08/31/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Hunter Oil Corp.

TSX-V Symbol:

HOC

Reason:

At the Request of the Company - Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

10:10
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Al H. Denson Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Andrew Hromyk Executive Chairman & President
Rick D. Powers Chief Financial Officer
J. Mark Strawn Non-Executive Director
Konstantino S. Ghertsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTER OIL CORP82.19%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.01%83 729
CNOOC LTD23.35%78 463
EOG RESOURCES10.19%68 328
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.92%61 262
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.11%43 041
