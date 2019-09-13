Hunters Property : Director Dealings

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC
('Hunters' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Director Dealings
Hunters (AIM - HUNT), one of the UK's largest franchised sales and lettings agency businesses, announcesthat the Company has been informed today that Harry Hill, Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, has exercised options over 275,000 ordinary shares of 4 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at an exercise price of 16 pence, pursuant to his 2014 option agreement.
Following the exercise, Mr Hill's holding in Hunters is 612,505 ordinary shares, representing 1.9% of Hunters' issued share capital.
Admission is expected to occur on or around 19 September 2019. The Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 32,777,088 Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Harry Hill
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares 4p each
GB00BYMW5L71
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
16 pence
|
275,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
13 September 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
|
Hunters Property Plc
Glynis Frew, Chief Executive Officer
Ed Jones, Chief Financial Officer
|
01904 756 197
|
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
Andrew Emmott (Nominated Adviser)
|
020 3368 3551
|
Dowgate Capital Limited
James Serjeant (Corporate Broking)
|
020 3903 7715
~ END ~
Disclaimer
Hunters Property plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 11:01:01 UTC