Hunters Property : Director Dealings

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

('Hunters' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director Dealings

Hunters (AIM - HUNT), one of the UK's largest franchised sales and lettings agency businesses, announces that the Company has been informed today that Harry Hill, Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, has exercised options over 275,000 ordinary shares of 4 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at an exercise price of 16 pence, pursuant to his 2014 option agreement.

Following the exercise, Mr Hill's holding in Hunters is 612,505 ordinary shares, representing 1.9% of Hunters' issued share capital.

Admission is expected to occur on or around 19 September 2019. The Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 32,777,088 Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harry Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Deputy Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC b) LEI 213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 4p each GB00BYMW5L71 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 16 pence 275,000 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Hunters Property Plc Glynis Frew, Chief Executive Officer Ed Jones, Chief Financial Officer 01904 756 197 SPARK Advisory Partners Limited Andrew Emmott (Nominated Adviser) 020 3368 3551 Dowgate Capital Limited James Serjeant (Corporate Broking) 020 3903 7715

