HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

(HUNT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 03:09:05 am
34 GBp   -8.11%
04:48aHUNTERS PROPERTY : Grant of Share Awards
PU
06/18TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
06/06HUNTERS PROPERTY : Exercise of Options, Director Dealings
PU
Hunters Property : Grant of Share Awards

07/09/2019 | 04:48am EDT

For immediate release

9 July 2019

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

('Hunters' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Share Awards

Hunters (AIM - HUNT), one of the UK's largest franchised sales and lettings agency businesses, announces today that it hasgranted 1,500,000 options to subscribe for ordinary shares of 4p each ('Ordinary Shares') under the Hunters Property Senior Executive Share Option Scheme ('Share Scheme') to incentivise and retain key members of the executive management team.

Share options granted under the Share Scheme vest, subject to the achievement of certain earnings per share performance conditions, as to one third following the end of each of the Company's three financial years following year to December 2019. The exercise price of the Share Options is 4 pence per Ordinary Share. Share Options which have vested are exercisable following the preliminary announcement of the Company's results for the financial year to December 2020. Subject to the rules of the Scheme, Share Options lapse 10 years after the date of grant.

The awards include the following awards to Executive Directors which have been made in accordance with the rules of the Share Scheme:

Director

New Share Options granted

% of existing Issued Share Capital*

Glynis Frew

325,000

1.00%

Ed Jones

275,000

0.85%

Kevin Hollinrake

100,000

0.31%

*using Hunters' total issued share capital of 32,502,088 Ordinary Shares as at 8 July 2019.

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Glynis Frew

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 4p each

GB00BYMW5L71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

325,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

9 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Edward Anthony Jones

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 4p each

GB00BYMW5L71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

275,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

9 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Hollinrake

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 4p each

GB00BYMW5L71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

9 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Hunters Property Plc

Glynis Frew, Chief Executive Officer

Ed Jones, Chief Financial Officer

01904 756 197

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Andrew Emmott (Nominated Adviser)

020 3368 3555

Dowgate Capital Stockbrokers

James Serjeant (Corporate Broking)

020 3903 7715

~ END ~

Disclaimer

Hunters Property plc published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:47:03 UTC
