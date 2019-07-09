Hunters Property : Grant of Share Awards

For immediate release

9 July 2019

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

('Hunters' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Share Awards

Hunters (AIM - HUNT), one of the UK's largest franchised sales and lettings agency businesses, announces today that it hasgranted 1,500,000 options to subscribe for ordinary shares of 4p each ('Ordinary Shares') under the Hunters Property Senior Executive Share Option Scheme ('Share Scheme') to incentivise and retain key members of the executive management team.

Share options granted under the Share Scheme vest, subject to the achievement of certain earnings per share performance conditions, as to one third following the end of each of the Company's three financial years following year to December 2019. The exercise price of the Share Options is 4 pence per Ordinary Share. Share Options which have vested are exercisable following the preliminary announcement of the Company's results for the financial year to December 2020. Subject to the rules of the Scheme, Share Options lapse 10 years after the date of grant.

The awards include the following awards to Executive Directors which have been made in accordance with the rules of the Share Scheme:

Director New Share Options granted % of existing Issued Share Capital* Glynis Frew 325,000 1.00% Ed Jones 275,000 0.85% Kevin Hollinrake 100,000 0.31%

*using Hunters' total issued share capital of 32,502,088 Ordinary Shares as at 8 July 2019.

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Glynis Frew 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC b) LEI 213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 4p each GB00BYMW5L71 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 325,000 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Edward Anthony Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC b) LEI 213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 4p each GB00BYMW5L71 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 275,000 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Hollinrake 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC b) LEI 213800ZD3BTE7NH9DQ29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 4p each GB00BYMW5L71 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 100,000 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Hunters Property Plc Glynis Frew, Chief Executive Officer Ed Jones, Chief Financial Officer 01904 756 197 SPARK Advisory Partners Limited Andrew Emmott (Nominated Adviser) 020 3368 3555 Dowgate Capital Stockbrokers James Serjeant (Corporate Broking) 020 3903 7715

~ END ~