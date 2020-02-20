Hunters Property : to present at The UK Investor Show

20th February 2020

Hunters Property PLC

('Hunters' or 'the Group')

Hunters to present at The UK Investor Show on 25th April

Hunters Property Plc ('Hunters' or the 'Company' or the 'Group' (AIM: HUNT), one of the UK's largest franchised sales and lettings agency businesses, is delighted to announce that it will be participating in Britain's largest one day investor event, the Global Group UK Investor Show on 25th April at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.



The show features speakers including Mark Slater, Gervais Williams, Vin Murria, Graham Neary and Nigel Wray as well as presentations by a number of companies, including Hunters. CEO Glynis Frew will be giving a talk at 12 noon in the Slater room. Hunters will also be manning a stand all day offering an opportunity to meet the team and ask your questions face to face.

The event takes place on Saturday 25th April 2020, 8.30 AM - 5.30 PM at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster, London SW1P 3EE.

You can meet the Hunters team at stand number 36 to discuss recent company events as well as their strategy for accelerating growth. The event is expected to attract in excess of 2,500 serious investors.

Free tickets are available for the full event using discount code MeetTheTeamat checkout: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/tickets/

More details of the conference can be found at www.ukinvestorshow.com



If you have any questions about Hunters or this event, please contact Ed Jones at ed@hunters.com.

