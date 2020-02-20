Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hunters Property Plc    HUNT   GB00BYMW5L71

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

(HUNT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:27 am
69.5 GBp   --.--%
02:09aHUNTERS PROPERTY : to present at The UK Investor Show
PU
01/30HUNTERS PROPERTY : Trading Statement
PU
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Director Dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunters Property : to present at The UK Investor Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Hunters to present at The UK Investor Show
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5137D
Hunters Property PLC
20 February 2020

20th February 2020

Hunters Property PLC

('Hunters' or 'the Group')

Hunters to present at The UK Investor Show on 25th April

Hunters Property Plc ('Hunters' or the 'Company' or the 'Group' (AIM: HUNT), one of the UK's largest franchised sales and lettings agency businesses, is delighted to announce that it will be participating in Britain's largest one day investor event, the Global Group UK Investor Show on 25th April at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.


The show features speakers including Mark Slater, Gervais Williams, Vin Murria, Graham Neary and Nigel Wray as well as presentations by a number of companies, including Hunters. CEO Glynis Frew will be giving a talk at 12 noon in the Slater room. Hunters will also be manning a stand all day offering an opportunity to meet the team and ask your questions face to face.

The event takes place on Saturday 25th April 2020, 8.30 AM - 5.30 PM at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster, London SW1P 3EE.

You can meet the Hunters team at stand number 36 to discuss recent company events as well as their strategy for accelerating growth. The event is expected to attract in excess of 2,500 serious investors.

Free tickets are available for the full event using discount code MeetTheTeamat checkout: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/tickets/

More details of the conference can be found at www.ukinvestorshow.com

If you have any questions about Hunters or this event, please contact Ed Jones at ed@hunters.com.

For further information please contact:

Hunters Property PLC

Glynis Frew, Chief Executive

Ed Jones, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01904 756115


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRASFWFIUESSELE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Hunters to present at The UK Investor Show - RNS

Disclaimer

Hunters Property plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC
02:09aHUNTERS PROPERTY : to present at The UK Investor Show
PU
01/30HUNTERS PROPERTY : Trading Statement
PU
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Director Dealings
PU
2019U.K. Election Uncertainty Crimps Property Market Activity
DJ
2019U.K. Election Uncertainty Crimps Property Market Activity
DJ
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Chair nominations for Treasury Committee
AQ
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Director Dealings
PU
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Director Dealings
PU
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Director Dealings
PU
2019HUNTERS PROPERTY : Grant of Share Awards
PU
More news
Chart HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Hunters Property Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Glynis Joan Frew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Paul Hollinrake Chairman
Dan Rafferty Chief Operating Officer
Edward Anthony Jones CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Harry Douglas Hill Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC5.30%29
CBRE GROUP, INC.3.54%20 788
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.14.54%10 853
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.33%8 763
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-6.36%4 219
AVIC SUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%3 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group