Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hunting plc    HTG   GB0004478896

HUNTING PLC (HTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/30 09:45:07 am
839.25 GBp   +10.65%
08:51aHUNTING : Oilfield services firm Hunting posts H1 profit, restores d..
RE
08:13aHUNTING : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
08/27HUNTING PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hunting : Oilfield services firm Hunting posts H1 profit, restores dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:51am CEST

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Hunting Plc on Thursday reinstated its dividend and reported a profit for the first half of 2018, as it saw stronger demand on the back of rising crude prices.

Hunting and other oilfield services providers are benefiting as energy producers spend more following a period of aggressive cost cuts spurred by a prolonged slump in oil prices.

The company, which makes guns used to perforate oil and gas wells in preparation for production, said it saw a an improvement in drilling in American onshore markets. For the rest of the year, Hunting expects activity to remain at current levels within U.S. onshore basins.

Operations at Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe and the Middle East as well as its exploration and production units remained loss-making, it said, while flagging the possible impact of trade tariffs on the industry.

"It is likely that geopolitical and international trading headwinds, including ongoing inter-government dialogue on trade tariffs, will continue to suppress the rate of recovery, particularly within international markets," the company said in a statement.

Hunting reported profit from operations of $38.9 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $23.9 million a year earlier. It also declared an interim dividend of 4 cents per share.

Hunting Titan, the group's unit that operates mainly in the U.S. Permian basin, is investing to increase production capacity at its Milford and Pampa equipment manufacturing facilities, the company said.

A number of processes in the manufacture of perforating guns and energetic charges are being automated to improve efficiencies and cut costs, the company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUNTING PLC
08:51aHUNTING : Oilfield services firm Hunting posts H1 profit, restores dividend
RE
08:13aHUNTING : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
08/27HUNTING PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/28HUNTING : H1 2018 Trading Update
PU
06/25HUNTING PLC : half-yearly sales release
05/09HUNTING PLC : - Directors Shareholding/PDMR
AQ
04/26HUNTING PLC : - Appointment of non-executive Directors
AQ
03/28HUNTING : signs collaboration agreement with Titan Oil Recovery, Inc.
AQ
03/20HUNTING PLC : - Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December..
AQ
03/16HUNTING PLC : - Annual Report and Accounts 2017 And Notice of Annual General Mee..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Hunting Group Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 656 M
EBIT 2018 59,8 M
Net income 2018 39,4 M
Finance 2018 35,4 M
Yield 2018 0,81%
P/E ratio 2018 28,77
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 1 270 M
Chart HUNTING PLC
Duration : Period :
Hunting plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,39  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur James Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Frederick Glick Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Rose Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard Hugh Hunting Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTING PLC25.37%1 655
SUBSEA 7-6.75%4 557
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED42.09%4 064
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY66.17%3 981
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-0.81%3 966
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.