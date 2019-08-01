Huntington Bancshares : Online Banking and Mobile App Rank Highest in Two J.D. Power 2019 Banking Satisfaction Studies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) has claimed the top spots in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Banking App Satisfaction Study and the U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study.

"Both these awards demonstrate Huntington's long-term commitment to listening to customers and then innovating on their behalf to make banking easier," said Andy Harmening, senior executive vice president and director of consumer and business banking. "This recognition shows what you can do when an entire organization is focused on delivering the best possible experience for customers and giving them the tools to achieve their goals."

The two studies that ranked Huntington highest are based on responses from retail bank customers nationwide.

Recent Huntington innovations include The Hub, the bank's digital-banking experience, and Heads Up, a digital messaging platform. Both digital tools were developed in direct response to customer feedback and provide real-time insights about spending and saving, helping customers make more informed decisions about their money.

"We're glad our customers are taking notice of the new capabilities and experiences we're delivering for them," Harmening said. "Our purpose is to make people's lives better, whether through day-to-day personal contact or innovative digital solutions."

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Banking App Satisfaction and U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction studies measure overall satisfaction with online banking and mobile banking based on five different factors:

Ease of navigation Appearance Clarity of information Range of services Availability of key information

Huntington's continued innovations for customers are rooted in its Fair Play banking philosophy, which reflects the bank's people-first, technology-enabled approach to doing the right thing for customers.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 898 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,727 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

