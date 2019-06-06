Log in
Huntington Bancshares : To Present At NASDAQ's 40th Investor Conference

06/06/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 6, 2019

Analysts: Mark Muth (mark.muth@huntington.com), 614.480.4720

Media: Matt Samson (matt.b.samson@huntington.com), 312.263.0203

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT

NASDAQ'S 40TH INVESTOR CONFERENCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in Nasdaq's 40th Investor Conference in London on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mr. Stephen Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 10:15 AM BST (5:15 AM ET). He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 898 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,727 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

###

Disclaimer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 01:12:08 UTC
