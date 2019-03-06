Huntington Bancshares : To Present At The RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Mr. Howell ("Mac") McCullough, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 11:20 AM ET. He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 954 branches and 1,774 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

