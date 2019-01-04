COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bank today announced efforts to assist customers who are federal employees impacted by the U.S. government shutdown.

Huntington will automatically waive all overdraft-related fees on existing Huntington checking accounts of customers identified as current government employees affected by the shutdown. Refunds on overdraft fees will be backdated to December 23 and will last until the government shutdown ends.

Beginning January 7, Huntington will offer a low rate, quick loan program for qualified Huntington customers who are federal employees needing special assistance during the shutdown. The program will be available for 30 days or until the shutdown ends – whichever is sooner.

"We understand the financial stress created by a government shutdown," said Andy Harmening, Director of Consumer and Business Banking. "We also believe in looking out for our customers who need assistance during this time."

Huntington customers in need of assistance are encouraged to visit their local branch or call Huntington's government shutdown support line at 1-888-697-4682.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $106 billion of assets and a network of 962 branches and 1,762 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit www.huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-to-assist-federal-employees-during-government-shutdown-300773059.html

SOURCE Huntington