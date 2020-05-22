Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Commits $150,000 to Help Residents in Aftermath of Great Lakes Bay Region Flooding

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) today announced it is contributing $150,000 through The Huntington Foundation to community organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region to help provide residents with critical basic needs for food and shelter during this emergency.

"Our Purpose has always been to look out for people – our neighbors, friends, businesses and local communities. We empathize with the Great Lakes Bay Region, which has experienced tremendous devastation due to the historic flooding this week," said Greg Viener, president of Huntington's Mid-Michigan region. "Huntington supports the communities that are suffering additional financial distress in a time when many are also dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Huntington also announced several immediate financial-relief measures to alleviate economic hardship experienced by its customers in the Great Lakes Bay Region affected by flooding in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

"Our Purpose guides us to serve those affected by this terrible, unexpected tragedy and to help provide some relief to our customers who are suffering in our local communities," said Seth Perigo, Huntington's community president for the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Customers in need of financial assistance may visit Huntington branches with drive-thrus across the Great Lakes Bay Region, and they also may contact Huntington at 1-800-480-BANK (2265) to speak with a customer service representative about products or programs that are available. Our Customer Solutions Center is open this weekend and ready to assist customers.

Huntington is offering the following relief measures specifically for Great Lakes Bay Region consumers and businesses affected by the flooding, effective immediately:

Disaster Relief Loan Program: Huntington has created a temporary Disaster Relief Loan Program to assist borrowers seeking funds for home repairs. The disaster relief loan program offers a discounted rate to help customers who may need money for immediate expenses. The program will be in place starting Tuesday, May 26 , for the next 30 days but may be extended as the situation evolves. Please contact your local branch for availability in your area.

Huntington is offering 90 days of payment deferrals. Business Loans and Lines of Credit through the Small Business Administration (SBA): Huntington can help secure lines of credit up to $25,000 , guaranteed by the SBA, with no bank or SBA fees and with low fixed rates, as well as SBA Special Product for Disaster Support term loans with no bank fee and ability to finance the SBA fee.

Personal Credit Line Payment Assistance – Contact (800) 250-6660 Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET

Consumer Credit Card Payment Assistance – Contact us Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. This line will be open on the Memorial Day holiday.

For payments that are current, contact (614) 480-6522





Suspension of Foreclosure Program: Huntington is suspending foreclosure actions for resident properties through June.

Huntington is suspending foreclosure actions for resident properties through June. Repossession Halt Program: Huntington is suspending repossession actions for resident vehicles, RVs or marine crafts through June.

Additionally, Huntington has established programs in place to help consumers navigate financial uncertainty:

Homeowner Payment Help : Huntington can help customers needing assistance in making mortgage loan payments. Those needing assistance can visit a branch by appointment only or go to: https://www.huntington.com/Personal/mortgage-education-tools/payment-help

: Huntington can help customers needing assistance in making mortgage loan payments. Those needing assistance can visit a branch by appointment only or go to: https://www.huntington.com/Personal/mortgage-education-tools/payment-help Auto Loan Payment Assistance: Huntington can help customers having difficulty making auto loan payments. Customers may contact the Installment Loan Customer Service Department at (800) 445-8460, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday .

Huntington accounts are always accessible 24/7 using ATMs, huntington.com, online chat feature, by phone or the Huntington Mobile app.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $114 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,434 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

