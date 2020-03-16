Log in
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Decreases Its Prime Rate To 3.25 Percent

03/16/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 4.25 percent to 3.25 percent, effective March 16, 2020.

The rate was last changed on March 4, 2020, when Huntington decreased its prime rate from 4.75 percent to 4.25 percent.

About Huntington  
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,448 ATMs across seven Midwestern states.  Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.  Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-decreases-its-prime-rate-to-3-25-percent-301024986.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
