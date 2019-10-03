Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Ranks #1 Nationally For SBA 7(a) Loan Origination By Volume

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN) is the nation's largest originator by volume of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans based on figures at the close of SBA fiscal year 2019. This also marks the 11th consecutive year Huntington has been the largest originator by volume of SBA 7(a) loans within its footprint.

Huntington's historical leadership in SBA lending has helped thousands of small-business owners and entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality. It's also created countless employment opportunities for people in communities across the U.S.

"When small businesses succeed, so do people and communities," said Huntington Business Banking Director Michael Wamsganz. "Small business is the backbone of our economy, generating two of every three new jobs in our nation each year. That's why we're so passionate about helping small businesses achieve their goals, whether it's expanding their business, finding ways to protect it or transitioning to new ownership."

"Huntington's dedication to the business community is a result of our strong partnership with the SBA and our shared focus on providing access to capital from $5,000 to $5 million through all life cycles of small business lending," added Maggie Ference, Huntington's SBA program director. "As we partner with small businesses more than any other bank, our priority is to help them grow, provide jobs to more people and make their communities even stronger."

The SBA 7(a) lending program provides government backing, enabling small business lenders to extend credit to business owners who are not yet able to access conventional bank financing with reduced lender risk. For more information, visit www.huntington.com/SmallBusiness/loans/sba-guarantee-business-loans.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,687 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-ranks-1-nationally-for-sba-7a-loan-origination-by-volume-300930898.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated