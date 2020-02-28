Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : To Present At The 2020 RBC Capital Market Global Financial Institutions Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2020

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE

2020 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mr. Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 12:00 PM ET. He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,448 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

