Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Pricing of 3.844% Senior Notes Due 2025 and 4.200% Senior Notes Due 2030

03/26/2020 | 07:33pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) (“HII” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.844% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.200% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that, subject to certain exceptions, guarantees debt under its credit facility or its capital markets debt. The offering is expected to close on March 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: the failure to complete the sale or issuance of the Notes; changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); the Company’s ability to estimate its future contract costs and perform its contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and the Company’s ability to comply with such requirements; the Company’s ability to deliver its products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within its markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding the Company’s pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that the Company is unable to predict at this time or that it currently does not expect to have a material adverse effect on its business, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that the Company may make.

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Rick Wyatt (Bond Investors)
Rick.Wyatt@hii-co.com
757-380-2101

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
