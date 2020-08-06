Huntington Ingalls Industries Facts (PDF) May 7, 2020

Enterprise Transformation

'Transformation is about doing more today than you did yesterday,' HII President and CEO Mike Petterssays. 'Getting stronger, faster, more effective, more efficient. And with the right innovations and people, that's what we're doing at HII every single day.' Learn more

About Our Name

Our name, Huntington Ingalls Industries, honors the long-standing legacies of our two shipbuilding divisions: Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding. More

For Investors

Branding and Advertising