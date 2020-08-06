Log in
Huntington Ingalls Industries : Facts

08/06/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Huntington Ingalls Industries Facts (PDF) May 7, 2020

Enterprise Transformation

'Transformation is about doing more today than you did yesterday,' HII President and CEO Mike Petterssays. 'Getting stronger, faster, more effective, more efficient. And with the right innovations and people, that's what we're doing at HII every single day.' Learn more

About Our Name

Our name, Huntington Ingalls Industries, honors the long-standing legacies of our two shipbuilding divisions: Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding. More

For Investors

Branding and Advertising

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 968 M - -
Net income 2020 765 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 7 232 M 7 232 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 218,92 $
Last Close Price 178,67 $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.78%7 232
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.93%107 204
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.04%90 547
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.51%54 967
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.51%42 709
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.00%37 216
