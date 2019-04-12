Huntington Ingalls Industries : Gets Contract Modification for Virginia-Class Subs

By Stephen Nakrosis



The Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) was awarded a $727.4 million contract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat to continue the procurement of long-lead-time material for Virginia-class submarines.

Huntington said Friday the current contract brings the overall value of an existing contract for long-lead-time material to support construction of Block V submarines to $1.04 billion.

Newport News and General Dynamics Electric Boat are working together on the Virginia class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines being built to replace the Los Angeles class.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com