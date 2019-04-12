Huntington Ingalls Industries : Gets Contract Modification for Virginia-Class Subs

Log in
04/12/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) was awarded a $727.4 million contract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat to continue the procurement of long-lead-time material for Virginia-class submarines.

Huntington said Friday the current contract brings the overall value of an existing contract for long-lead-time material to support construction of Block V submarines to $1.04 billion.

Newport News and General Dynamics Electric Boat are working together on the Virginia class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines being built to replace the Los Angeles class.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

GENERAL DYNAMICS 2.22% 175.2 Delayed Quote.7.73%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES 0.74% 219.38 Delayed Quote.14.30%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 459 M
EBIT 2019 830 M
Net income 2019 616 M
Debt 2019 1 071 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
P/E ratio 2020 12,73
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 9 062 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 248 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES14.30%9 062
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.65%114 535
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.24%86 423
RAYTHEON16.47%51 215
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.73%49 504
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION10.47%47 145
