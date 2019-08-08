Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES

(HII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored by Disabled American Veterans for Veteran Hiring Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) named HII as its Large Employer of the Year for veteran hiring during the 98th DAV and Auxiliary National Convention held on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

“We are steadily focused on hiring, training and retaining U.S. veterans throughout our company,” said Bill Ermatinger, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resource officer. “Veterans are a highly skilled and capable group of candidates who have proven through their service they have the discipline and drive to succeed at HII. We are honored to be recognized by DAV for our efforts to serve those who have served us.”

Of the 41,000 employees working across HII, more than 18 percent are veterans. Each of HII’s three divisions has at least one recruiter dedicated to hiring veterans. The company’s talent acquisition team and hiring managers are routinely trained on how to identify, recruit and retain veteran talent.

“HII knows that veterans and disabled veterans alike come to the workforce with experience in management, leadership and teamwork,” said DAV National Commander Dennis Nixon. “I’m grateful for what they have done for the men and women who served, and their commitment to address the employment rate of military spouses. They clearly understand that when you hire veterans, you hire some very skilled and sought-after talent.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Beci Brenton
Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com
(202) 267-7143

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
02:01pHuntington Ingalls Industries Honored by Disabled American Veterans for Veter..
GL
09:45aPHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Leadership Changes At ..
GL
08/07REP. PHILIP GUNN TO INGALLS SHIPBUIL : 'The Prosperity of Mississippi Begins Wit..
AQ
08/06PHOTO RELEASE&MDASH; REP. PHILIP GUN : ‘The Prosperity of Mississippi Begi..
GL
08/02HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Continues Planning for Mid-life Refueling Overha..
AQ
08/01PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Continues Planning for Mid-life ..
GL
08/01HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/01HUNTINGTON INGALLS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
08/01HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 765 M
EBIT 2019 781 M
Net income 2019 576 M
Debt 2019 1 227 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 8 572 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 241,69  $
Last Close Price 207,37  $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES8.96%8 572
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.96%111 314
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION41.04%104 289
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION44.65%61 152
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.92%52 113
RAYTHEON20.53%51 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group