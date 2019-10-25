Log in
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
Huntington Ingalls Industries : Media Advisory--Newport News Shipbuilding to Flood Dry Dock and Float Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

10/25/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

What: Newport News Shipbuilding will begin the flooding of Dry Dock 12, where the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) has been under construction since 2015. Media will have an opportunity to tour the dry dock prior to initiating the flooding. Please note that this event is by invitation only and is not open to the public.

When: Monday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. EDT. Media to arrive no later than 7:40 a.m.

Where: Media will park in designated spots in the second-shift area of Newport News Shipbuilding's North Yard parking lot (see directions below). Transportation into the shipyard will be provided.

RSVP: Please RSVP by noon on Sunday, Oct. 27. Media must RSVP in advance to gain access to the shipyard. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted into the shipyard.

Because this event will take place in an industrial environment, long pants and sturdy, flat, closed-toed shoes are required (ex: hiking boots).

Directions to Media Parking:

  • From I-64 (either westbound or eastbound)
  • Take Exit #264 to Interstate I-664 toward Downtown Newport News/Suffolk
  • Take Exit #5 (35th Street) to Warwick Blvd.
  • Travel approximately 3 miles on Warwick Blvd.
  • Immediately after 69th Street, make a U-turn on to Huntington Ave.
  • Merge into the right lane and continue to bear right on to Shipyard Drive
  • Continue downhill and follow signs to media parking

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 19:46:03 UTC
