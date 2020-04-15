Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division Announces New Shift Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division will move to a new work schedule beginning Monday, May 4. In addition, the company is extending liberal leave until Monday, May 18.

“My commitment to remain open while offering liberal leave allows every employee to make the decision that least impacts them and their families,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “For those employees who are coming to work, we will transition from three to two, more balanced, eight-hour shifts to reduce close personal contact and keep employees and their families safe while ensuring continuity of critical operations.”

The new standard shifts will be 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and will primarily involve production workers and other employees who directly support production and provide waterfront support services, such as some employees who work in waterfront engineering, production control, the clinic, and construction project and inspection departments.

Because more than 70% of employees work on first shift, transitioning to two eight-hour shifts will balance the number of employees working at a time, enhancing social distancing efforts. The period between shifts will be used to clean high-traffic and high touch-point areas across the shipyard, meaning facilities will be cleaned twice every 24 hours while there are minimal personnel on site. Employees will be responsible for cleaning their personal work areas at the beginning and end of both shifts.

The company has taken a number of proactive measures to protect the health and safety of its workforce since the unprecedented global pandemic began. It has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing high touch points and communal areas across the facility, and ensured additional personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies are available.  

The shift change, as well as the extension of liberal leave, comes as a result of recommendations made by the company’s COVID-19 Crisis Action Group, which is comprised of leaders from across the shipyard who are focused on staffing and resolving safety concerns. These measures are intended to further reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19), given recent research that suggests social distancing practices in Virginia and North Carolina are slowing down the spread of the respiratory illness. To minimize risk and slow the spread of the virus, Newport News also is providing flexible work options, including telework.

“Change to our everyday life continues as our nation responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Boykin said. “It is causing all of us to find new ways to safely accomplish our daily routines.”

Given the anticipated prolonged nature of this pandemic, Newport News will continue to monitor and adjust business operations as needed to maximize social distancing and keep the working environment safe while progressing mission-essential work.

For the latest updates on NNS’ COVID-19 response, visit nns.huntingtoningalls.com/411.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
05:31pHuntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division Announces N..
GL
04/14Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Huntington ..
GL
04/13HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call a..
AQ
04/09HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG..
AQ
04/09Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call ..
GL
04/08Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Ted Stevens (D..
GL
04/06HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Awarded $1.50 Billion Contract for the Construct..
AQ
04/06HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
04/03HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industr..
AQ
04/02Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract To Provide Support Services U...
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 965 M
EBIT 2020 1 017 M
Net income 2020 828 M
Debt 2020 1 279 M
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 8 023 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 256,33  $
Last Close Price 197,02  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.47%8 023
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.40%107 059
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.55%98 150
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.49%58 350
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.44%42 729
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-22.34%40 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group