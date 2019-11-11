Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions Division Hosts Inaugural Global Day of Caring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:00am EST

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division hosted its first-ever Global Day of Caring Saturday. Hundreds of employees supported a variety of service projects in the United States, as well as Calgary, Canada, and Seoul, South Korea.

“People working together for the good of the community can accomplish great things,” said Andy Green, president of Technical Solutions. “I’m both proud and pleased that so many of our employees took time out of their weekends to work together in our communities. We are an organization that cares.”

Organizations supported during the Global Day of Caring ranged from education and youth programs to civic and community services, and veterans’ organizations. The various locations of the non-profits reflect the scope of Technical Solutions’ reach globally.

Technical Solutions has nearly 6,000 employees in 45 states and 16 countries, providing professional services and business solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Beci Brenton
Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com
(202) 264-7143

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
10:26aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Authenticates Keel of Guided Missile Destroyer J..
AQ
10:00aHuntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions Division Hosts Inaugural G..
GL
11/08HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Aut..
PU
11/08Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Guided Missile Destroyer ..
GL
11/07HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
11/07HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Announces Opening of New Onsite Dental Service; ..
AQ
11/07HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
11/07HUNTINGTON INGALLS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/06HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE—Huntington Ingalls Industrie..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 778 M
EBIT 2019 778 M
Net income 2019 574 M
Debt 2019 1 227 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 9 672 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 244,77  $
Last Close Price 233,99  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.32.00%9 672
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.82%126 612
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.84%107 128
RAYTHEON40.75%59 965
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION42.96%57 979
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.73%52 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group