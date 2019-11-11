Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions Division Hosts Inaugural Global Day of Caring

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division hosted its first-ever Global Day of Caring Saturday. Hundreds of employees supported a variety of service projects in the United States, as well as Calgary, Canada, and Seoul, South Korea.



“People working together for the good of the community can accomplish great things,” said Andy Green, president of Technical Solutions. “I’m both proud and pleased that so many of our employees took time out of their weekends to work together in our communities. We are an organization that cares.”

Organizations supported during the Global Day of Caring ranged from education and youth programs to civic and community services, and veterans’ organizations. The various locations of the non-profits reflect the scope of Technical Solutions’ reach globally.

Technical Solutions has nearly 6,000 employees in 45 states and 16 countries, providing professional services and business solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

