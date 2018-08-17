Log in
News

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division Launches One Community Transformational Grant Program

08/17/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division has launched a new philanthropic initiative designed to support projects that will make a difference in Hampton Roads.

As an extension of the company’s existing charitable giving, the One Community Transformational Grant will provide startup funding to eligible nonprofit organizations to address significant needs in the community.

Newport News is accepting submissions for the new program, which will award one grant in 2018 based on a competitive application process. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 8.

“We are proud to have been part of the fabric of our communities for more than 130 years,” said Susan Jacobs, Newport News’ vice president of human resources and administration. “The transformational grant program aligns with our company’s core philanthropic areas of focus and reflects our unwavering commitment to make a deeper, more meaningful impact on the lives of people in our community.”

Newport News’ core philanthropic focus areas include education and workforce development; health, wellness, safety and human services; environmental stewardship; and inclusion and diversity.

For additional information on the One Community Transformational Grant and eligibility requirements, please visit: https://nns.huntingtoningalls.com/corporate-citizenship/.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@hii-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
