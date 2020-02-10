Log in
Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday

02/10/2020 | 03:01pm EST
What: Huntington Ingalls Industries’ fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call
   
Who:   Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer
   
When:     9 a.m. EST Thursday
   
Where: Live webcast: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. EST. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 809 M
EBIT 2019 778 M
Net income 2019 572 M
Debt 2019 1 205 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 11 008 M
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 280,54  $
Last Close Price 269,14  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Bharat Amin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.7.28%10 872
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.72%131 470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.79%122 052
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.07%64 863
RAYTHEON4.95%62 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.89%52 362
