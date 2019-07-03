Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES

(HII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Aug. 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 1 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. EDT the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president, business management, and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
10:01aHuntington Ingalls Industries to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call..
GL
07/02VIDEO RELEASE--The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding Celebrates ..
GL
06/26SPECIAL REPORT : Inside the West’s failed fight against China’s &lsq..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : China hacked eight major computer services firms in years-long attac..
RE
06/24HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Don Hamadyk Named Chairman of the National Shipb..
AQ
06/20PHOTO RELEASE--Don Hamadyk Named Chairman of the National Shipbuilding Resear..
GL
06/15HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Awarded $687M Navy Contract to Help Modernize, M..
AQ
06/06HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Appoints Director of Enterprise Transformation
AQ
06/05PHOTO RELEASE -- Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Director of Enterpris..
GL
06/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES' : Technical Solutions Division Appoints Senior Di..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 617 M
EBIT 2019 801 M
Net income 2019 593 M
Debt 2019 1 200 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 9 528 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 250  $
Last Close Price 229  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES20.48%9 528
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.35%113 869
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION40.38%103 853
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.17%54 962
GENERAL DYNAMICS16.11%52 902
RAYTHEON11.53%48 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About