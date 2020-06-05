Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MULTIMEDIA RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Completes East Bank Reactivation Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division moved destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to Pier Four on the east bank of the Pascagoula River today, signifying the reopening of a facility decimated in Hurricane Katrina.

The newly reactivated, 187-acre east bank features covered construction areas to improve safety and optimize ship assembly, expansive storage facilities and a fully restored pier where ships will dock upon returning from sea trials. Delbert D. Black and its crew will remain on the east bank until the ship’s sail-away date later this year.

“This restoration and modernization project demonstrates our commitment to continuously enhancing our shipbuilding facilities to increase capability and ensure future growth,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “We are proud to see more of our workforce, and our customers, moving back into the heart of the city of Pascagoula.”

A video and photo accompanying this release are available at:  https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/ingalls-opens-east-bank.

Throughout the reactivation project, Ingalls cleared and recycled more than 100,000 tons of concrete which was used to construct a road base on the east bank. All of the interior and exterior lighting on the east bank will use LED technology.

Many historical features from original east bank facilities were salvaged and incorporated into new structures on the property, including all of the bricks from a 1930s guard house as well as a concrete slab into which Robert Ingalls Sr., founder of Ingalls Shipbuilding, carved his initials.

“In reopening the east bank, we celebrate the 80-plus year legacy of those Ingalls shipbuilders who came before us, and look forward to continuing Ingalls’ legacy of building the finest ships in the world for decades to come,” Cuccias said.   

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
12:16pMULTIMEDIA RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Completes East Bank Reactivat..
GL
05/28HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24Companies' Financial Planning Comes Up Short in the Coronavirus Era
DJ
05/22HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Present at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Co..
AQ
05/21HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Present at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Co..
AQ
05/21HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Ingalls Shipbuilding Lifts 320-Ton Aft Deckhouse..
AQ
05/20HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Lifts..
AQ
05/20Ingalls Shipbuilding to Host Drive-In Hiring Event
GL
05/07HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
05/07HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 974 M - -
Net income 2020 779 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 8 035 M 8 035 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 226,62 $
Last Close Price 198,52 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.87%8 035
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.67%113 203
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES-22.32%101 830
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.33%55 969
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-10.92%44 960
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.81%43 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group