PHOTO RELEASE--Don Hamadyk Named Chairman of the National Shipbuilding Research Program Board

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don Hamadyk, director of research and development at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division, has been named chairman of the National Shipbuilding Research Program’s executive control board.



NSRP is a national collaboration of private shipbuilders that provides framework to improve shipbuilding processes. NSRP focuses on national shipbuilding and naval practices to improve the efficiency of the U.S. shipbuilding and ship repair industry.

Hamadyk, who has worked for Newport News for 38 years, was instrumental in collaborating with the U.S. Navy and industry partners on the technical standards that led to the adoption of additive manufacturing of metal components for nuclear-powered warships. The first 3D part certified for use was installed on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) earlier this year.

A photo of Hamadyk is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5c50b4db2cfac243891a7bee .

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581