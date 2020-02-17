PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at 34th Annual Black Engineer Of The Year Award STEM Conference
0
02/17/2020 | 10:16am EST
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that 11 employees from its Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions were recognized for achievements in STEM-based fields during the 34th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Global Competitiveness Conference. The conference was held last week in Washington, D.C.
Dorian Newton, an engineering director at Technical Solutions, received the Educational Leadership – Corporate Promotion of Education Award. The award recognizes individuals from the private sector who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to enhancing the opportunities for minorities in technology-based careers through the promotion of scientific and technical education programs.
James SimmonsIII, nuclear engineer, Technical Solutions
