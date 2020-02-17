Log in
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at 34th Annual Black Engineer Of The Year Award STEM Conference

02/17/2020 | 10:16am EST

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that 11 employees from its Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions were recognized for achievements in STEM-based fields during the 34th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Global Competitiveness Conference. The conference was held last week in Washington, D.C.

Dorian Newton, an engineering director at Technical Solutions, received the Educational Leadership – Corporate Promotion of Education Award. The award recognizes individuals from the private sector who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to enhancing the opportunities for minorities in technology-based careers through the promotion of scientific and technical education programs.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/beya2020

Eight employees received the Modern Day Technology Leader Award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:

  • Denise Bovastro, design engineering manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • Tracey Cryer, electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • Michael Dabney Jr., designer, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Devon Stanley, IT systems administrator, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Benford Stellmacher, IT systems engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Cliftoria Stokes, electrical engineer, Technical Solutions
  • Towanda Tyler, nuclear engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • James Young, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding

Two employees received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award. The award recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development. They are:

  • Brett Perkins, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions
  • James Simmons III, nuclear engineer, Technical Solutions

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
