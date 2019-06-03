Log in
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions Division Appoints Senior Director of Communications

06/03/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Jaime O’Keefe Orlando has been named senior director of communications for its Technical Solutions division. Orlando will be based in HII’s Fair Lakes office in Fairfax and report to Technical Solutions President Andy Green.

As director of communications, Orlando will work closely with the Technical Solutions leadership team on a variety of strategic initiatives, including the design, development and execution of multi-faceted, integrated marketing, communication and engagement strategies in support of the division. She will also work closely with HII’s executive vice president of communications, Jerri Dickseski, to whom she will be functionally aligned.

“Jaime’s wealth of experience in strategic communications, brand management and employee communications will be invaluable to our team as we continue to chart our course in the government services sector, focused on providing our customers solutions to their most pressing challenges,” Green said. “I am very pleased that Jaime is bringing her many talents to HII, and I know she will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

A photo of Orlando is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/jaime-orlando.

Prior to joining HII, Orlando worked as the senior director of strategic communications for Peraton, formerly Harris Corporation’s Government IT Services business. Orlando joined Harris in 2012 and served as senior manager of the IT Services business and later director marketing and communications of its Critical Networks segment. Additionally, she has worked for ManTech International, GAP Solutions under contract to the U.S. Department of State, and Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide in a variety of communication and marketing roles.

Orlando earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and consumer studies from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in marketing from John Hopkins University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:
Beci Brenton
Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com
(202) 264-7143

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
