Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PHOTO RELEASE--National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) Christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 02:31pm EST

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division christened National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) today. Stone is the ninth Legend-class NSC to be built at Ingalls.

The ship honors Coast Guard officer Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, who made history in 1919 for being one of the two Coast Guard pilots to successfully make the first transatlantic flight in a Navy seaplane. Stone’s great niece, Laura Cavallo, officially christened the ship.

“Today we celebrate the time and talents our shipbuilders have invested in this incredible ship,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “The success of the National Security Cutter program is a direct reflection of our strong partnership with the Coast Guard and the dedication and capability of a team of Ingalls shipbuilders that continues to successfully deliver some of the most challenging manufacturing projects in the world.”

Event speakers on behalf of the Coast Guard include Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz and Vice Commandant Adm. Charles Ray.

“Over the last four years, we as a Coast Guard have interdicted 2 million pounds of illicit drugs,” Schultz said. “These modern cutters allow our nation to advance all of our national interests, and the success wouldn’t be possible without the partnership that we find right here in Pascagoula with HII.”

“I visited Stone before she was in the water last year, and I talked to some of the shipbuilders,” Ray said. “You could tell that they weren’t just building a ship, they were building a Coast Guard cutter. They were building a ship that was going to do the deeds our nation needed them to do.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at:  https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/nsc-stone-christened

Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Steven Palazzo joined Ingalls to celebrate the ship christening.

“We are here with a company, Ingalls Shipbuilding, that believes in its more than 11,000 workers, invests in state-of-the-art safety methods and has a corporate philosophy that relies on its own workers to develop better productivity techniques,” Wicker said. “When we see the capabilities of our Coast Guard today, we are amazed and truly impressed that we stand on the shoulders of Elmer Stone. We are gleaming and beaming today and we are glad to honor the memory of this great American.”

“National Security Cutters like Stone behind me have been game changers in the Coast Guard in their fight against criminal organizations responsible for the smuggling of hard narcotics into America. Personally, I think Senator Wicker would agree with me that we need more National Security Cutters, not less,” Palazzo said.

The Legend-class NSC is the largest, most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet which enables it to meet the high demands required for maritime and homeland security, law enforcement, marine safety, environmental protection and national defense missions. NSCs are 418 feet long with a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and a crew of 120.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:
Teckie Hinkebein
Teckie.Hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
02:31pPHOTO RELEASE--National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) Christened at Ingall..
GL
02/28HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE--Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mi..
AQ
02/28Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Amphibious Assault Ship Tripoli (LHA 7..
GL
02/28HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Navy Crew Begins Training in Completed Spaces Ab..
AQ
02/28HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Mar..
AQ
02/27HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE—Navy Crew Begins Training in..
AQ
02/27HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities Honors..
AQ
02/27HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Chairman of the Board to Retire
AQ
02/27General Motors, Huntington Ingalls, Kawasaki, SAIC, and Seaspan Set to Headli..
AQ
02/27HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 974 M
EBIT 2020 1 028 M
Net income 2020 829 M
Debt 2020 1 279 M
Yield 2020 2,00%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 8 377 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 268,08  $
Last Close Price 205,53  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.08%8 377
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-12.80%111 846
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.01%104 280
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.61%55 126
RAYTHEON-12.05%52 503
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-5.79%46 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group