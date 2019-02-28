PHOTO RELEASE--Newport News Shipbuilding Engineers Named Virginia Peninsula Engineer of the Year and Young Engineer of the Year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that the Peninsula Engineers Council named Michael Reilley and Daniel Hebert Virginia Peninsula Engineer of the Year and Young Engineer of the Year, respectively. The Newport News Shipbuilding employees were recognized at the group’s annual banquet on Sunday.



Reilley, Newport News’ chief engineer, began his shipbuilding career in 1984. He has held a range of engineering and leadership positions supporting the construction and overhaul of aircraft carriers and submarines. He most recently served as the propulsion plant director during the successful trial and delivery of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

“Having worked with him for more than 25 years, I know Mike to be an excellent technical leader as well as a community- and family-oriented individual,” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ vice president of engineering and design. “He is dedicated to causes larger than himself and is highly regarded by his colleagues at Newport News Shipbuilding, the U.S. Navy and community.”

In his current role, Reilley leads a staff of experts and is recognized as the technical authority in various disciplines. Reilley is a licensed professional engineer who holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University and a master’s in engineering management from the George Washington University. He also has served as the vice chair for the eastern Virginia section of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and Virginia Tech’s Department of Mechanical Engineering Advisory Board.

Hebert, who began working at Newport News in 2008, received the Doug Ensor Award. The award is named after the founder of the Peninsula Engineers Council and recognizes the early accomplishments of an engineer under 35 with less than 15 years of experience.

Hebert serves as the research and development program lead in additive manufacturing and helped pioneer the qualification of 3-D metal printing in naval shipbuilding. His work helped lay the foundation for a significant technical milestone in the industry: the installation of the first 3-D-printed metal part of a nuclear-powered vessel.

“In a short time, Dan has distinguished himself as an asset to our company,” Southall said. “He sets the example for his peers. He is enthusiastic, energetic and an adept engineer. Dan has a bright future ahead of himself.”

Hebert, who has two patents pending in the area of additive manufacturing, holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Gannon University and a master’s in engineering management from the George Washington University. He serves as the secretary for the eastern Virginia section of ASME.

“The Peninsula Engineers Council’s purpose is to strengthen and promote the engineering profession on the Virginia Peninsula,” said Vanessa Aubuchon, president of the Peninsula Engineers Council. “Mike and Dan have impressive careers and have proven themselves to be outstanding models of a long history of engineers in the area. They uphold the values of the engineering profession by doing what is best for their community and holding themselves to a high technical bar. It is a pleasure to recognize these two individuals at the PEC awards banquet. The PEC congratulates these two individuals on a job well done.”

Photos of Reilley and Hebert are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/pec-awards-2019 .

Formed in 1970, the Peninsula Engineers Council comprises representatives from organizations dedicated to strengthening and promoting the engineering profession in the Virginia Peninsula area. The member organizations consist of 18 local chapters of engineering and technical societies, a local science and education foundation, and two government organizations.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581