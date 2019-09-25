Log in
PHOTO RELEASE--Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Visits Newport News Shipbuilding

09/25/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visited the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). This was Esper’s first visit to the shipyard since he was sworn in to lead the U.S. Department of Defense in July.

Esper toured Ford to see the progress being made during the ship’s post-shakedown availability and to learn more about its weapons-handling innovations and increased warfighting capabilities.

“Our shipbuilders play a vital role in building our Navy’s future fleet,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “We appreciate that Secretary Esper took the time to visit our operations and Ford to see first-hand how we are working with our Navy partners to redeliver the newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that will be the centerpiece of our nation’s security strategy for decades to come.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/sec-nav-mark-esper.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
