PHOTO RELEASE—Huntington Ingalls Industries Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Amphibious Assault Ship Tripoli (LHA 7)

10/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today the successful completion of acceptance trials aboard the amphibious assault ship Tripoli (LHA 7). The second ship in the America class spent three days at sea in the Gulf of Mexico with the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), performing vital test procedures that included a full power run of the main propulsion system.

“The success of these trials is the culmination of the hard work and determination from our shipbuilders and leadership team. We have worked closely with our Navy partners to ensure that LHA 7 will provide unparalleled sea basing capabilities for the Navy’s amphibious ready groups and the Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Forces,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias.

Ingalls is currently the sole builder of large-deck amphibious warships for the U.S. Navy. The shipyard delivered its first amphibious assault ship, the Iwo Jima-class USS Tripoli (LPH 10), in 1966. Ingalls has since built five Tarawa-class ships, eight Wasp-class ships and the first in a new class of ships, USS America (LHA 6). The third ship in the America class, Bougainville (LHA 8), is currently under construction at the shipyard and will be the 16th large-deck amphibious ship built at Ingalls.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/tripoli-lha-7-sea-trials.

“The LHA team at Ingalls is truly unmatched in their dedication to making these state-of-the-art warships for the Navy,” said George S. Jones, Ingalls’ vice president of operations. “That dedication really showed during this trial. Our shipbuilders, test and trials team and our partners at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Gulf Coast take great pride in the work they do every day and I know they are ready to finish the job strong.”

Like the lead ship in the class, Tripoli is designed for survivability with increased aviation capacity, including an enlarged hangar deck, realignment and expansion of the aviation maintenance facilities, a significant increase in available stowage for parts and support equipment, and increased aviation fuel capacity. Similar to its predecessors, the ship will be able to operate as the flagship for an expeditionary strike group.

Tripoli will be the third ship to bear the name that commemorates the capture of Derna in 1805 by a small force of Marines and approximately 370 soldiers from 11 other nations. The battle, memorialized in the Marines’ Hymn with the line “to the shores of Tripoli,” brought about a successful conclusion to the combined operations of the First Barbary War.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Kianna Mitchell
(228) 935-3466
Kianna.L.Mitchell@hii-co.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 778 M
EBIT 2019 781 M
Net income 2019 574 M
Debt 2019 1 227 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 9 200 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 244,77  $
Last Close Price 222,57  $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.16.95%9 200
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION33.36%121 225
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.01%104 677
RAYTHEON38.02%58 940
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION41.76%58 510
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION11.97%50 806
