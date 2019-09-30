Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Dry Dock Work for Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Refueling and Complex Overhaul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division has completed the dry dock portion of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington’s (CVN 73) refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH).

Following the recent flooding of more than 100 million gallons of water into the dry dock, George Washington was successfully moved to an outfitting berth, where it will begin final outfitting and testing.

The overhaul now is more than 60% complete and on track to be completed in late 2021.

“Getting George Washington out of the dry dock and back into the water is an important milestone in the overhaul process for shipbuilders, sailors and our government partners,” said Chris Miner, Newport News’ vice president of in-service aircraft carrier programs. “Over the next 24 months we will focus on readying the ship for the next 25 years of its operational life. Once our work is complete, George Washington will leave Newport News Shipbuilding as the world’s most technologically advanced Nimitz-class warship in the fleet.”

Video and photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/uss-george-washington-cvn-73-undocking

During the dry dock phase of the RCOH, George Washington underwent significant upgrades and extensive repair work both inside and outside the ship. In addition to defueling and refueling its power plant, Newport News shipbuilders have re-preserved approximately 600 tanks and replaced thousands of valves, pumps and piping components. On the outside, they performed major structural updates to the island, mast and antenna tower; upgraded all aircraft launch and recovery equipment; painted the ship’s hull, including sea chests and freeboard; updated the propeller shafts, and installed refurbished propellers.

During the next phase of the complex engineering and construction project, shipbuilders will finish up the overhaul and installation of the ship’s major components and test its electronics, combat and propulsion systems before the carrier is redelivered to the Navy. This period also will be dedicated to improving the ship’s living areas, including crew living spaces, galleys and mess decks.

“Taking the ship successfully out of the dry dock and over to our waterside pier marks a significant moment in the ship's history and in our RCOH period,” said Capt. Kenneth A. Strong, the ship’s commanding officer. “With the ship back in the water, we can turn our attention to our next major milestones and finishing our maintenance period to return this vital national asset back to the fleet.”

USS George Washington arrived at Newport News in August 2017 and is the sixth Nimitz-class aircraft to undergo its RCOH—the mid-life refueling overhaul and maintenance availability that produces a recapitalized carrier capable of supporting current and future warfare doctrine. Once George Washington’s RCOH is complete, the carrier will be equipped to operate in the U.S. Navy fleet for the second half of her 50-year expected service life.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:
Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
03:15pVIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Dry Dock Work for Airc..
GL
09/25HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE--Secretary of Defense Mark Esper V..
PU
09/25PHOTO RELEASE--Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Visits Newport News Shipbuildi..
GL
09/24HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Ingalls' Eighth Annual '5K on the Causeway' Rais..
AQ
09/24HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Note Progr..
PU
09/24Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Note Prog..
GL
09/23PHOTO RELEASE--Ingalls' Eighth Annual “5K on the Causeway” Raises..
GL
09/23HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Hosts Sen. Mazie Hirono at Newport News Shipbuil..
AQ
09/20PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Hosts Sen. Mazie Hirono at Newpo..
GL
09/09HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Appoints New Vice President of Business Developm..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 765 M
EBIT 2019 781 M
Net income 2019 576 M
Debt 2019 1 227 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 8 820 M
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 243,00  $
Last Close Price 213,39  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.12.13%8 820
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.09%116 399
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION48.13%109 534
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION51.56%62 803
RAYTHEON27.50%54 459
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.42%52 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group